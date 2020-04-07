New Zealand PM declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are considered essential workers.

In a message to the children of New Zealand ahead of the Easter weekend, she responded to concerns that the Easter Bunny may not be able to deliver eggs during the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the country go into lockdown.

She said: “You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers.