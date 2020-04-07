Global  

Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy halted Peaky Blinders production due to coronavirus concerns

Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy halted Peaky Blinders production due to coronavirus concerns

Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy halted Peaky Blinders production due to coronavirus concerns

Helen McCrory and Cillian Murphy called for production on Peaky Blinders to be halted last month because they were "uncomfortable" filming as the coronavirus pandemic began to escalate.

