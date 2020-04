Several rounds of storms coming Tuesday Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:36s - Published now Several rounds of storms coming Tuesday 0

EASY ON THEIR WEBSITE.YOU CAN FIGURE THAT OUT.HAVE A LITTLE FUN WITH IT.A GOOD MORNING TO GET INSIDE ANDGET THE PLAY LIST GOING BECAUSEI HAVE GOT THUNDERSTORMS TO TELLYOU ABOUT.I HAVE HEAVY RAIN, FLOODINGPOTENTIAL IS GOING TO BEELEVATED THIS MORNING.SO I KNOW WE'RE HAVING FUN RIGHTNOW, BUT IF YOU HAVE GOT AMORNING WHERE YOU HAVE TO GETSOMEWHERE, ESPECIALLY THEFARTHER WEST YOU ARE, WE'REGOING TO ELEVATE THE FLOODTHREAT.TONIGHT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THEPOTENTIAL FOR DAMAGING WINDS ANDMORE THUNDER AND LIGHTNING.IT'S HEAVY RAIN THIS MORNINGWITH SOME THUNDER.ANOTHER ROUND TONIGHT AND THENWE'VE GOT ANOTHER ROUND THURSDAYWHERE TEMPERATURES DROP ALL DAY.THAT MAY EVEN MIX IN SOMESNOWFLAKES BY FRIDAY MORNING.YEAH, I KNOW, A LOT TO TALKABOUT.HERE'S THIS WAVE FOR THISMORNING.YOU NOTICE HOW IT'S FUNNELINGALONG THIS BOUNDARY HEADINGRIGHT TOWARDS PITTSBURGH?IT'S GOING TO CLIP OUR SOUTHERNCOUNTIES.IT'S ALREADY CLIPPING MOST OFNORTHEAST OHIO RIGHT NOW.THE HEAVIEST STUFF WILL STAYWELL SOUTH.I HAVE GOT THESE BURSTS THAT AREROLLING THROUGH FROM ABOUTSANDUSKY, TOLEDO, THROUGH AMANSFIELD, WOOSTER.THOSE WILL HIT STARK COUNTY,TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, EVENCOSHOCTON, HOLMES, WAYNE COUNTYGETTING IT RIGHT NOW.YOU'VE GOT TO WATCH FOR BURSTSOF RAIN HIT THE SAME SPOTS.IT'S FINE IF YOU GET ONE BURSTOF RAIN.IF YOU GET REPEATEDLY HIT FROMTHE BURSTS OF HEAVY RAIN,NOWHERE FOR THE RAIN TO GO, SOIT STARTS TO COLLECT INFLOOD-PRONE AREAS.LOCALIZED FLOODING AS THIS ROLLSTHROUGH, WILL BE THE THREATDURING THE MORNING DRIVE THEFARTHER SOUTH AND WEST YOU ARE.ASHTABULA, YOU'RE FINE.MAY SEE A COUPLE OF SHOWERS, BUTYOU SHOULD BE FINE.TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON,ONCE WE DRY OUT, ACTUALLYREBOUND.WE'RE BACK TO THE MID, IF NOTUPPER, 60s TO 70s THE FARTHERSOUTH YOU ARE.THAT'S WARM ENOUGH.WITH THIS BOUNDARY AND MOISTURELEFT OVER TO GIVE USTHUNDERSHOWERS.IT'S POSSIBLE.MOST OF US ARE DRY UNTILTONIGHT.WE'LL HEAR ABOUT STORMSDEVELOPING NORTH AND WEST OF US.THOSE FORM INTO A LINE LIKELYGOING TO BE A SQUALL LINE ANDTHAT ROLLS THROUGH THIS EVENINGAND OVERNIGHT TONIGHT.HERE'S YOUR TIME.11:00.ANYTIME YOU GET A SET-UP LIKETHIS, STRAIGHT-LINE WIND DAMAGEWILL BE THE BIGGEST CONCERN.THE BIGGEST THREAT.WE'LL BE WATCHING THAT WHILEYOU'RE SLEEPING TONIGHT.WE BRING THE RAIN BACK WEDNESDAYNIGHT INTO THURSDAY.THAT'S WHAT GIVES US OUR SHOT ATCOLDER AIR AND MAYBE EVEN ACOUPLE OF SNOWFLAKES.





