Celestial Show: Here's How To Watch The Super Pink Moon Tonight

DURING THE PANDEMIC.THAT LOOKS LIKE A LOT OFFUN, THANK YOU, JIM.WELL, WITH PEOPLE STAYING HOMEDURING THIS TIME IT, MAY ANDGOD TIME TO CHECK OUT AND DOLITTLE BIT OF STAR GAIZING,AND THIS WEEK YOU'LL HAVE SOMEOPPORTUNITIES TO SEE FEW COOLTHINGS IN THE SKY.LINK US LIVE THIS MORNING,SARAH PITS CHEVIES TRONAMERICA WITH THE TRANG LYNNINSTITUTE TO TELL US MOREABOUT WHAT WE HAVE, GOODMORNING, THANKS FOR TAKINGTIME SEE WHAT'S UP THISMORNING.SEWING HEAR TALK ABOUT ASUPERMOON THAT WILL BEAPPEARING TONIGHT.CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BITABOUT THE SCIENCE BEHIND THIS,AND WHAT WILL BE ABLE TO SEE?SURE, JANELLE.OBVIOUSLY PEOPLE HAVE BEENSEEING THE MOON, OVER THE LASTCOUPLE OF NIGHTS, THE SKIESBEEN CLEAR.BUT, THIS EVENING'S MOON,ACTUALLY; WHAT'S CALLED ASUPERMOON, MEANING, THATBECAUSE THE MOON IS A LITTLEBIT CLOSER TO HER, ITS ORBITAROUND THE EARTH, THISPARTICULAR POINT, BRIDGES ITTO ITS CLOSEST POINT, NOT JUSTFOR THE MONTH, BUT THE CLOSESTOF THE CLOSE POINTS OF THEYEAR.THIS IS THE CLOSEST ONE OF ALLAND, SO, PEOPLE HAVE ADOPTEDTHE TERM SUPERMOON, LITTLECLOSER THAN IT USUALLY IS.NOW IT IS NOT WHOLE LOT CLOSER, ABOUT 7% CLOSER, NOTWHOLE LOT.BUT IT WILL APPEAR A BITLARGER, AND A BIT BRIGHTER.SORE AT THIS WILL APPEAR 7%LARGER AND 14% BRIGHTER.AND SO THE TRICK ABOUT THIS IS, JANELLE, THOUGH, HOW DOYOU TELL THE DIFFERENCEBETWEEN THIS PARTICULAR MOONAND ANY OTHER FULL MOON?IT IS KIND OF DIFFICULT TOMAKE THAT MEASUREMENT, BUTNONETHELESS, THIS IS THECLOSEST MOON OF ALL FOR THESO WHAT'S THE OPERATE MALTIME TO CHECK IT OUT TONIGHT?THE APARTMENT MAL TIME ASSOON THAT IS RISES AND INFACTUAL ' GET THE BIGGESTEFFECT, WHAT LARGE LIKE VERYLARGE MOON IF YOU WATCH THEMOON RISING OVER ON THEEASTERN HORIZON JUST AFTERSUNSET.SO, THE MOON COMES TO THISPOSITION OF ITS CLOSESTAPPROACHING, AT ABOUT 2:00THIS AFTERNOON.BUT THE MOON WON'T BE UP YET.THE FULL MOON DOESN'T RISEUNTIL THE SUNSETS.THAT'S HOW THE CONDITION WORKS, SO IF YOU GO OUTRIGHTAFTER SUNSET, WATCH THE MOONAS IT IS RISING OVER IN THEEAST, FROM GOOD VIEW TO THEEAST, THAT'S WHEN YOU'LL GETTO SEE IT.THAT'S ALWAYS NEAT TO SEE.FOR THOSE OF US --WHAT HAPPENS IS IT LOOKSREALLY BIG.OKAY, APOLOGY FOR THAT,THERE LITTLE BIT OF TECHNICALISSUE, YOU'RE LIVE AND DIDN'TQUITE HEAR WHAT YOU WERESAYING.BUT JUST WANTED TO SAY FORTHOSE OF HOUSE GET UP EARLY,PRE-DAWN HOURS, HELLO, THEREIS AN OPPORTUNITY TO SEE THEPLANET, AS WELL?YES, THERE ARE THREE OVERIN THE EAST IN THE MORNING ATABOUT 5:30 A.M.

IN THE MORNING, LARGEST ONE YOU'LLSEE IS JUPITER, TO THE LEFT OFJUPITER WILL BE SATURN, THERING PLANET OF THE SOLARSYSTEM AND LITTLE BIT FURTHERTO THE LEFT AND SMALLER, ISSLIGHTLY ROSEY COLORED MARS,SO YOU CAN SEE ALL THREE OFTHEM IN A LINE.AND YOU'LL BE ABLE TO WATCHTHEM ALL THROUGH THE NEXTSEVEN DAYS, AS THEY SORT OFCHANGE POSITION, IN THE SKY.SO, GOOD VOW IN THE MORNING IFYOU'RE UP THAT EARL.I DOCTOR, AS ALWAYS, WEKNOW THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE ISCLOSED RIGHT NOW LIKE SO MANYINSTITUTIONS, ARE BUT PEOPLECAN STILL CATCH UP WITH YOUAND LEARN ABOUT ASTRONOMY.TELL US LITTLE BIT ABOUT NICESKIES AT HOME.YES.SINCE WE'RE ALL AT HOME, ANDLOOKING FOR THINGS TO DO,WITHOUT DOING PROGRAM ... (NOAUDIOS) BECOME GOOD SKYOBSERVERS, LITTLE BASICCONSTRUCTION, WILL HELP YOUUNDERSTAND HOW THE SKIES PUTOUT, PUT OUT FEW OBJECTS, ANDAS WE DEVELOP THIS PROGRAM,EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, AT7:45 IN THE EVENING, ON OURFACEBOOK ... BY THE TIME WEGET EXPERT SKY OBSERVER.THAT SOUND REALLY NEAT.DERRICK PITS, CHIEF ASTRONOMERAT THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE,THANKS SO MUCH.LOTS TO DO, EVEN IF YOU ARE