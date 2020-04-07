Ed Davey: Coronavirus 'doesn't discriminate'

Acting Co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey has explained that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hospitalisation highlights that coronavirus "doesn't discriminate" and exemplifies why the public should adhere to public health advice.

Mr Davey further urged opposition parties to support the government, and explained propositions to create a virtual parliament.

Report by Keaneyn.

