Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates

Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:52s - Published
Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates

Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates

From Telangana government's decision to extend the lockdown, to the infection of a tiger in a New York zoo, here are the top 10 updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to start covering their face when venturing out, and if possible, even indoors.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government tied up with the postal department to deliver cash to people's homes, in a bid to limit outdoor activity.

In Maharashtra, a tea vendor near Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence was found infected with Coronavirus.

Watch the full video to know the other top updates regarding the outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KlausRiede

Klaus Riede RT @_WildTrails: Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates - coronavirus-crisis - videos - Hindus… 16 hours ago

_WildTrails

WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates - coronavirus-crisis - videos -… https://t.co/WwAb8AtavM 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.