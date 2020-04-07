Telangana extends lockdown; home delivery of cash; tiger infected: Covid-19 updates

From Telangana government's decision to extend the lockdown, to the infection of a tiger in a New York zoo, here are the top 10 updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to start covering their face when venturing out, and if possible, even indoors.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government tied up with the postal department to deliver cash to people's homes, in a bid to limit outdoor activity.

In Maharashtra, a tea vendor near Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence was found infected with Coronavirus.

Watch the full video to know the other top updates regarding the outbreak.