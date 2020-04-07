JTS Mortgage Minute 4/7/20 - Housing Updates & Relief Options

1.

J-t-s and company continues to pray for our community and those who have been exposed to the covid-19 virus.

2.

During this time remember the power of local.

3.

Shopping or doing business locally helps stimulate your community as we pull through these unfavorable circumstances together.

4.

J-t-s and company is local, trusted, and experienced and we are working daily to take care of our customers by phone and email.

Relief options á 5.

During these times being a homeowner may feel stressful, but there may also be some relief options you can take advantage of.

6.

During these times being a homeowner may feel stressful, but there may also be some relief options you can take advantage of.

7.

Some lenders are offering leniency to customers who are having difficulty with their payments.

8.

These options include temporarily lowering your mortgage payment or pausing your payments.

9.

Contact your lender to see what options may be available to you.

10.

Many utility companies are assuring customers that their amenities will not be terminated in the next few months.

11.

Those of you who pay your property taxes directly should contact your local tax office and see if they will assist you in an extension.

12.

It is important for you to call these service.

13.

Do not just stop making payments.

Purchase 14.

If you are in good financial standing, you could possibly have an advantage with the current mortgage rates being offered.

15.

If you're ready to purchase a home, you may have a chance of getting a deal because a slower economy could mean modest price reductions are likely to be seen.

16.

Getting pre- approved for a mortgage is essential to your homebuying process.

17.

The better your credit score, the more likely you will be approved for a loan with good terms and interest rates.

18.

If you are not sure about your credit, jts & co.

Offers a free soft credit pull for those looking for a mortgage.

19.

A soft pull does not affect your score the way a hard inquiry would and will show us your current credit score and payment history.

20.

To access this option, visit our website at j-t-s dash c-o dot com and click the free consultaion icon.

21.

If you already know your credit score and you are ready to start your homebuying process, fill out a pre-qual application by clicking the pre- qualification icon.

22.

One of our loan advisors will review your information and give you a call to discuss your mortgage options.

áending áplease do not use as a highlight header 23.

It's always the right time to buy a house when you are prepared.

24.

Let j-t-s and company be your lifetime mortgage advisor because there's more to getting a mortgage than just pushing a button.

25.

At j-t-s and company we keep your goals and needs in mind as we structure your mortgage.

26.

Give us a call and let us help you through your homebuying journey.

27.

If you're in the market to purchase or refinance a home, remember that j-t- s and company is local.

Trusted.

And experienced.

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week!