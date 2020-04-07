Global  

Biggest, brightest supermoon of the year expected Tuesday night

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual tonight, it will also be a full moon.

Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon.

Tonight's supermoon is expected to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

