Biggest, brightest supermoon of the year expected Tuesday night Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:59s - Published now Biggest, brightest supermoon of the year expected Tuesday night Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual tonight, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. Tonight's supermoon is expected to be the biggest and brightest of the year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Biggest, brightest supermoon of the year expected Tuesday night YEAR! A SUPERMOON HAPPENSWHEN THERE'S A FULL MOON THAT'SCLOSER TO EARTH THEN NORMAL.LET'S BRING IN JUSTIN AND ASKIF WE'LL BE ABLE TO SEE THEMOON TONIGHT?ADLIB WITH JUSTIN ABOUT SUPERMOONMOSTLY CLOUDY ANDCOOLER-THAN-AVERAGE CONDITIONSCONTINUE TODAY.BREEZES SHOULD STAY UNDER 15MPH AS WE MOVE FROM THE 50STHIS MORNING TO THE MID 60STHIS





You Might Like

Tweets about this dani.⁷ RT @earthshakerph: #AstroShaker SUPERMOON ON APRIL 8! The biggest and the brightest #supermoon of the entire year will light up the Philip… 2 seconds ago Tadhgh Lane RT @NHM_London: Look out tonight and tomorrow for the biggest, brightest supermoon of the year. It'll be at its peak in the early hours of… 4 seconds ago 🌼 RT @spacecentre: 🌕 Look to the sky tonight for the biggest and brightest #Supermoon of the year. Best viewing will be after midnight tonigh… 6 seconds ago HT Delhi Moon in its full glory tonight🌕 If you are in India, the #PinkMoon, or "#supermoon" (the biggest & brightest full… https://t.co/ivYks4Wp3V 16 seconds ago Mardi RT @CNN: If you've been stargazing as part of your at-home activities since the pandemic began, prepare to see the biggest and brightest su… 21 seconds ago WTOP If you’ve been stargazing as part of your at-home activities since the pandemic began, prepare to see the biggest a… https://t.co/HgMmYYXt2X 22 seconds ago Glenn Kaplan RT @nbcwashington: The biggest and brightest moon of the year, the Super Pink Moon, will be out Tuesday night. Try and catch a glimpse behi… 31 seconds ago maggiekarp RT @ZandraRenwick: Tuesday's "Full Pink Moon" will be the biggest, brightest supermoon of the year. Planning to ogle from balcony, breathe… 37 seconds ago