TEAM KY 4.7.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
C1 3 sharing positive things we've seen on social media -- or out and about -- using those hashtags governor beshear has been using.

I saw this one just down the road from my home when i was outside yesterday and snapped a picture.

I actually spoke with the home owner and said hey i like your sign.

She said thanks and then told me it actually wasn't hers but rather a floating sign that has been moving from yard to yard.

Adlib fs img center:sharing positivity #teamkentucky #togetherky @abc36 healthy at home.jpg speaking of outdoors... i've been loving the sidewalk art from people using chalk!

C1 3 checkout this picture from carolyn sutton waller.

You can see the kids wrote out some of those hashtags... and drew some other positive images.

Chat don't forget to continue tagging us 'abc 36' in your pictures and videos so we can share them.

C1 3 let's get




