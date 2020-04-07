Global  

'Vegas Goes Blue' to support those on frontline of pandemic

'Vegas Goes Blue' to support those on frontline of pandemic

'Vegas Goes Blue' to support those on frontline of pandemic

"Vegas Goes Blue" takes place on Tuesday to support those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

To participate, wear blue and post a picture to social media with the hashtag #VegasGoesBlue.

'Vegas Goes Blue' to support those on frontline of pandemic

TODAY VEGAS IS GOING BLUE TOSUPPORT HEALTH CARE WORKERS..AND HONOR EVERYONE ON THE FRONTLINES IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID- 19.EVERYONE IS ASKED TO WEAR BLUEAND POST A PICTURE ON SOCIALMEDIA..YOU CAN ALSO CHANGE YOURPROFILE PICTURE TO THANK THEBRAVE WORKERS OUT THERE!




