Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, AAL

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 24.5%.

Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 58.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 5.6%.

Electronic Arts is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 5.2%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 18.5% on the day.




