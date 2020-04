Man shows way 'to ski' at home in stop motion video

SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (APRIL 2, 2020) (PHILIPP KLEIN HERRERO/ @PHILIPPKLEIN - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY PHILIPP KLEIN HERRERO/@PHILIPPKLEIN/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ MUST RUN WITH TITLE CARD 'A SKI MOVIE BY PHILIPP KLEIN') 1.

PAIR OF SKIS, SKI POLES, GLOVES, HELMET, SKI GOGGLES, RUCKSACK, ROPE, ICE AXE LAYING ON FLOOR AND CAPTION READING (English): "A SKI MOVIE BY PHILIPP KLEIN" 2.

STOP-MOTION VIDEO OF PHILIPP KLEIN HERRERO WAKING UP IN SLEEPING BAG 3.

VARIOUS OF KLEIN HERRERO WEARING SKI GEAR PRETENDING TO SKI AND CLIMB WHILE LYING ON FLOOR AND USING WHITE BED SHEETS TO SYMBOLISE SNOW 4.

KLEIN HERRERO WEARING SKI GEAR AND SKI, LYING ON FLOOR / CAPTION READING (English): "STAY SAFE.

STAY HOME." STORY: Philipp Klein Herrero, a 28-year-old engineer and economist, based in Spain's Barcelona, has found a creative way 'to ski' at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Klein Herrero, a passionate skier, created a stop-motion video of 'freeride skiing at home' using his camera taped to the ceiling, the ski gear and bed sheets 'to bring some happiness for friends and the family'.

"Every year I do a big ski trip with my family, it's my favourite vacation and I spend the year planning it.

This year we had to cancel it the very last minute, losing my tickets and reservations.

That's why I kept thinking about skiing during confinement," Klein Herrero told Reuters He took over 7.000 pictures in six hours of shooting and spent more than four hours editing the video.

(Production: Pola Grzanka, Oleksandr Ieltsov)