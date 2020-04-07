Global  

Zebra in safari park pranks car by standing in front of it every time it moves

Zebra in safari park pranks car by standing in front of it every time it moves

Zebra in safari park pranks car by standing in front of it every time it moves

This was the funny moment a zebra in Kruger National Park pranked a car full of tourists by standing in front of them every time they attempted to move on.

The clip, filmed on March 27, shows the zebras standing still while people in safari cars watch them, until one starts to drive off and the zebra in the road moves just enough to get in their way.

The filmer, known as Safari Susan online, told Newsflare: "I was on a solo trip to the Kruger National Park in South Africa, lots of driving for hours each day to spot wildlife, preferably something with spots!

But it's the stripy ones you have to watch for.

I came across one very pissed off zebra who refused to move for the oncoming traffic and purposely stood in the way of this car every time it tried to go around.

It was hilarious."

