This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published now This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg An enthusiast from the UK has made a fully functioning Rubik's Cube from a chocolate Easter egg. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg An enthusiast from the UK has made a fully functioning Rubik's Cube from a chocolate Easter egg. Tony Fisher from Suffolk demonstrates how to create the unusual edible puzzle in which players must line up the pattern of grooves on the egg rather than the more familiar coloured squares.





You Might Like

Tweets about this