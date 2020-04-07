Global  

This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg

This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg

This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg

An enthusiast from the UK has made a fully functioning Rubik's Cube from a chocolate Easter egg.

This is how you make a functional AND edible Rubik's Cube Easter egg

An enthusiast from the UK has made a fully functioning Rubik's Cube from a chocolate Easter egg.

Tony Fisher from Suffolk demonstrates how to create the unusual edible puzzle in which players must line up the pattern of grooves on the egg rather than the more familiar coloured squares.




