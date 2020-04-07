For World Health Day, Thank Nurses and Midwives Today is World Health Day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked that in light of the self-sacrificing work performed by those on the front lines of this global pandemic, we all use this day to recognize the nurses who put themselves at risk to assist those struggling with COVID-19.

In addition to nurses, midwives who facilitate home births have become more vital, as women around the world choose to avoid hospitals due to the threat of COVID-19.

