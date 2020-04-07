Meet the real life Indian Rapunzel who has seven-foot-long hair

An Indian woman who holds several awards for the extreme length of her hair has ambitions of one day becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

Smita Srivastava, of Allahabad, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, currently has the longest hair in India as a record holder in the Limca Book of Records.

Her ever-growing locks now fall at a massive seven feet and six inches.

The maintenance process lasts up to two hours every day, as her thick hair can take a long time to dry.

Smita said, "Whenever I go out shopping to the market people admire me and they come and talk to me, asking me how I have such long hair.

Women and kids come and touch my hair thinking that it’s fake hair."