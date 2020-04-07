MLB Season Could Begin May Or June, Reports Say

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Baseball may be the first major sport to make a comeback.
THE DRAFT BEGINS APRIL 23RD,THE EAGLES HAVE THE 21 PICK INTHE FIRST ROUND.WELL, BASEBALL MAY BE THEFIRST MAJOR SPORT TO MAKE COMEBACK.REPORTING SEVERAL RECORDS,RADICAL NEW DEAL COULD BE INTHE WORKS.STILL MAJOR HURTLES TOOVERCOME BUT HERE ARE THEMAJOR HEADLINES OUT OF THEREPORT.GAMES COULD RESUME BY MAY, ORJUNE, ALL GAMES WOULD BEPLAYED AT VARIOUS STADIUMS INAND AROUND PHOENIX, ARIZONA.BUT ACCORDING TO THE REPORT,THERE WOULD BE NO FANS, AND




