'He'll be absolutely gutted to be on his back,' says Boris Johnson's former advisor Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:10s - Published 1 day ago 'He'll be absolutely gutted to be on his back,' says Boris Johnson's former advisor Former comms advisor paints a picture of a determined man, who would not have enjoyed relinquishing control.View on euronews 0

