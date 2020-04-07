Nicola Sturgeon extends well wishes to Boris Johnson

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has extended her well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised yesterday at St Thomas' hospital in London with coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon further said this should remind us that "all of us are just humans united in a fight against this virus" and that things that usually divide us are now less important.

She went on to explain how the Scottish government was working collaboratively with their Westminster counterparts to tackle the outbreak.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn