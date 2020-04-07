Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' The UFC president is a "day or two away" from securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.

Dana White, via TMZ Sports Dana White, via TMZ Sports Dana White, via TMZ Sports White refused to reveal the location of the island, but he did say that there will be no fans in attendance.

Dana White, via TMZ Sports UFC 249 was originally scheduled for April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.