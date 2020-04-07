UK foreign secretary steps in as PM Johnson remains in ICU

Diane Olsen RT @WSJ: Britain’s foreign secretary is deputized to lead the government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 infection worsens ht… 44 minutes ago

Jeff “Rather Be The Hunter Than The Prey” Terry Dominic Raab, Johnson Ally and Brexit Stalwart, Steps In to Manage U.K. Coronavirus. Foreign secretary deputized t… https://t.co/gPW6Sa7KUx 3 hours ago

Capital Journal Britain’s foreign secretary is deputized to lead the government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 infec… https://t.co/Qx8u1wzR02 4 hours ago

Ladi Dairo Foreign Secretary & First Secretary of State @DominicRaab steps in for Prime Minister https://t.co/y7hTE1zM9S 5 hours ago

Tessa Stone RT @Nixterr1: For all the braying numbnuts out there the country will continue to be run effectively, stop writing as the ghastly POTUS say… 5 hours ago