PM Johnson Still In ICU

Business Insider reports that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to an intensive care unit.

The Prime Minister was moved to the ICU Monday, after his "persistent symptoms of coronavirus" worsened.

The Prime Minister's condition deteriorated after he was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

His Aides become "increasingly worried" about his health after he tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will take over for Johnson while he is being treated.