The tech we need to end the pandemic and restart the economy | Danielle Allen

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 50:07s - Published
As COVID-19 continues to spread, the world is facing two existential threats at once: a public health emergency and an economic crisis.

Political theorist Danielle Allen describes how we can ethically and democratically address both problems by scaling up "smart testing," which would track positive cases with peer-to-peer software on people's cell phones -- so we can end the pandemic and get back to work.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and business curator Corey Hajim.

Recorded April 6, 2020)

