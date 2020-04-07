Andy Makes Neapolitan Chicken

Join Andy Baraghani in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as he makes Neapolitan chicken.

The famous Neapolitan tomato sauce—packed with olives, garlic, capers, and anchovies—is traditionally paired with long pasta.

In our version, chicken legs are gently oven-braised in the puttanesca until it's nearly falling off the bone.

It’s a low-maintenance, one-skillet dish that is easy to pull off on a weeknight.

Filmed on 1/13/20.