Looney Tunes Voice Actor Improvises 12 New Cartoon Voices

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 10:48s
Looney Tunes voice actor Bob Bergen tries his hand at improvising the voices of 12 random cartoon characters that he has never seen before.

Using a similar technique he used for Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, and Marvin the Martian, Bob brings these characters to life.

Bob Bergen voices Porky Pig in the upcoming series, 'Looney Tunes Cartoons,' coming soon to HBO Max Follow Bob Bergen on Instagram and Twitter!

Instagram: @bergen.bob Twitter: @bobbergen

