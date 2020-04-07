'I and many black Americans are at higher risk' -Surgeon General Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:48s - Published now 'I and many black Americans are at higher risk' -Surgeon General U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams on Tuesday described the lack of health equity in America when it comes to the impact the coronavirus may have on African Americans due to underlying conditions. 0

Early data from U.S. states shows African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care, experts said. "We know that blacks are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease. And I have shared myself, personally, that I have high blood pressure," Adams, who is black, told the CBS program "This Morning."





