Karate Expert Stephen Thompson Breaks Down Martial Arts Scenes from Movies

Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 28:02s - Published
UFC fighter and karate expert Stephen Thompson breaks down martial arts scenes from movies, including 'The Karate Kid,' 'Cobra Kai,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' 'The Matrix,' 'The Way of the Dragon,' 'The Art of Self-Defense,' 'Step Brothers,' 'Fighter in the Wind' and more.

Follow Stephen’s personal IG at https://www.instagram.com/wonderboymma/?hl=en or his YouTube Channel http://youtube.com/WonderboyMMA.

Follow Upstate Karate at https://www.instagram.com/upstate_karate/?hl=en

