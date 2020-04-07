Global  

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Nick Wright wonders if Tom Brady appreciates what he had with Bill Belichick in New England

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook to talk 'The Only Way Through', Tom Brady's essay, written for The Players' Tribune.

The essay focuses on what drove his decision to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years and to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nick believes this essay is yet another sign of tension between Brady and his former coach Bill Belichick.

