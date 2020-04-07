Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Those numbers take your breath away': Chicago mayor on coronavirus disparities

'Those numbers take your breath away': Chicago mayor on coronavirus disparities

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
'Those numbers take your breath away': Chicago mayor on coronavirus disparities

'Those numbers take your breath away': Chicago mayor on coronavirus disparities

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was alarmed on Monday at the racial disparities for blacks versus whites on the percentages who contracted and died from the coronavirus in her city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Those numbers take your breath away': Chicago mayor on coronavirus disparities

"Those numbers take your breath away.

This is a call-to-action moment for all of us.

When we talk about equity and inclusion, they're not just nice motions, they are an imperative that we must embrace as a city." Lightfoot said.

Data from Chicago officials on Monday showed that black residents make up 52 percent of coronavirus infections and 72 percent of deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.