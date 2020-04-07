Who is Dominic Raab, Britain's interim leader?

Just who is Dominic Raab - the man taking the reins over the UK's government in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's absence?

Dominic Raab is the foreign secretary of the UK -- handpicked, because the UK has no formal line of succession.

Forty-six years old, son of a Czech Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis, studied law at Oxford -- and is also a black belt in karate.

He worked for Britain's diplomatic service and advised on conflict and counter terrorism before entering parliament 10 years ago.

Like his hospitalized boss, he's also a hardline euroskeptic and long campaigned for Britain to leave the EU.

He served briefly as Brexit minister under Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, at times making controversial comments that weren't always popular with the public.

For example he once said he hadn't fully realized how reliant Britain was on ferries to France at Dover for trade.

It's actually one of Britain's busiest and most important links with continental Europe.

REPORTER ASKING (English): "Is a no deal still better than a bad deal, sir?" RAAB ANSWERING (English): "We'll have a good discussion." Raab quit that role in protest at May's proposed deal to leave the EU.

He hasn't always seen eye to eye with Johnson in the past, either.

When the Conservative Party leadership race kicked off in 2019 he ran against Johnson for the premiership.

During that campaign he criticized what he called Johnson's "bluff and bluster" over Brexit.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) THEN CONSERVATIVE MP, DOMINIC RAAB, SAYING: "I'm the candidate who can be trusted to deliver on Brexit, and then unite our party behind an optimistic vision fitting for our great country and worthy of our great people." While in charge - he will be the one to decide on any further lockdown measures, but he doesn't have full control.

He is unable to hire and fire ministers for example.

And as to who holds the keys to Britain's nuclear arsenal?

That's not yet clear.