Wisconsin Pushes Ahead With Primary

The coronavirus has thrown a wrench into Democratic race for President.

Over a dozen other states have postponed their elections in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Wisconsin is pushing ahead with its primary, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters is reporting that masked voters are standing several feet apart in lines stretching for several blocks.

More than half of Wisconsin’s municipalities reported shortages of poll workers.

The state called up 2,400 National Guard troops to assist with the election.

Some Wisconsin cities resorted to “drive-through” voting.

Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in the polls by close to 30%.

