Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down

Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down

Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down

Exxon Mobil is cutting back shale-production expenses to the tune of at least $10 billion as the coronavirus pandemic - and a supply war - ensnare oil prices.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StockNewsWires

StockNewsWires $XOM: Exxon Steps Up In Oil-Price War By Ramping Down: https://t.co/BJL17pKQxp 1 minute ago

PaulaRogovin

Paula Rogovin RT @amywestervelt: I just realized that the fracking industry itself is basically asking for a fracking ban right now. Temporary, but still… 3 days ago

amywestervelt

amywestervelt I just realized that the fracking industry itself is basically asking for a fracking ban right now. Temporary, but… https://t.co/WdGuolU3sq 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.