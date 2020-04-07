Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Dies At 85

Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Dies At 85

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Dies At 85

Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Dies At 85

The founder of Black Enterprise and Morgan State University graduate Earl G.

Graves passed away Monday, April 6.

He was 85.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nyso_flyy

Nya 🏁 RT @blackenterprise: It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. earlier t… 17 seconds ago

lavidadelacy

R (de) lacy RT @karenhunter: He had a vision and plan...Rest in power, Mr. Graves. https://t.co/7CyJnaOwLj 52 seconds ago

nba_yld

NBA YLD Black Enterprise Founder and Publisher Earl G. Graves, Sr., the quintessential entrepreneur who created a vehicle o… https://t.co/0NgQ96TZjs 2 minutes ago

knowthecurl

Imani RT @WESAYTHX: Rest In Peace to Earl Graves Sr., Founder of Black Enterprise and trailblazer for minority entrepreneurship 🙏🏾📊 https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

PatStClaire

Pat St. Claire RT @LisaRayam: Earl Graves Sr.: Founder of 'Black Enterprise' magazine dies at 85 https://t.co/9Nf8m6cznR 3 minutes ago

CWashMadMan

Chris Washington RT @ABC: NEW: Earl G. Graves, Black Enterprise magazine founder and black publishing pioneer, dies at age 85. https://t.co/OFF0jTcxvF 4 minutes ago

LPink

Pamela B. Daniels RT @Newsgirl84: What a trailblazer. Earl Graves Sr. set the standard for so many African-American journalists to pursue a career as busines… 4 minutes ago

mlinton5

Bink RT @jamalhbryant: Earl Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, dies at 85 | Obituaries | https://t.co/nLZCOIoIwC https://t.co/kxijtxt8Fm 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.