Matthew McConaughey played virtual Bingo with some Texas seniors Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:45s - Published now Matthew McConaughey and his family held a virtual Bingo session with seniors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF SO SWEET! Actor Matthew McConaughey and his family played some "virtual" bingo with seniors in his home state of Te… https://t.co/BqzkAbd1t0 5 minutes ago Jîm Sçhęłł☠ RT @DaveandChuck: Tuesday, April 7th 2020 Dave & Chuck the Freak Podcast Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about a listener that needs help a… 16 minutes ago Benjamin Baughman RT @QuickTake: Matthew McConaughey and his family played virtual bingo with quarantined residents of a senior living facility in Texas #Soc… 21 minutes ago Raiqah Walie-Khan RT @SDG2030: Beautiful - Matthew @McConaughey and his family played virtual bingo with quarantined residents of a senior living facility in… 55 minutes ago 103.5 BOB FM Residents of Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living played a friendly game of virtual bingo with Matthew McConaughey a… https://t.co/9pWJJkaiK7 59 minutes ago Dave&ChuckTheFreak Tuesday, April 7th 2020 Dave & Chuck the Freak Podcast Dave and Chuck the Freak talk about a listener that needs… https://t.co/yscWuCaVIt 2 hours ago