Walgreens to launch 15 mobile coronavirus testing sites

Walgreens Boots Alliance is launching 15 'drive thru' coronavirus testing sites in the U.S. The tests are able to produce results in a matter of minutes.

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced Tuesday that it is opening up 15 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, using the rapid tests made by Abbot Labs.

Results can be delivered in as little as five minutes.

U.S. approval for the testing kit was fast-tracked and approved last month in order to significantly ramp up testing.

Walgreens said the faster test kits will allow it to do 3,000 tests per day across the sites, which will be located in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The exact locations for each drive-thru is being finalized with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Rival CVS announced Monday that it was launching two mobile testing locations able to handle 1,000 tests per day.

Testing sites like these are seen as major component in the strategy to stop the new coronavirus from spreading but the U.S. has lagged behind other countries due to a lack of testing kits.

Other major retailers including Walmart and Target have pledged to open mobile testing sites as well.




