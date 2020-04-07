Global  

BP Is Offering A Discount On Gas For Health Care Workers

BP Is Offering A Discount On Gas For Health Care Workers

BP Is Offering A Discount On Gas For Health Care Workers

BP is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and health care workers the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the US.

