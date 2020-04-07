BP Is Offering A Discount On Gas For Health Care Workers Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:28s - Published now BP Is Offering A Discount On Gas For Health Care Workers BP is offering a discount of 50 cents off per gallon for first responders and health care workers the next time they fill up at BP or Amoco gas stations in the US. 0

