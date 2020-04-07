Brandon Inge, Daniel Norris, Matt Shepard react to death of Al Kaline Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:20s - Published now Brandon Inge, Daniel Norris, Matt Shepard react to death of Al Kaline Brandon Inge, Daniel Norris, Matt Shepard react to death of Al Kaline. Brad Galli has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WXYZ Detroit RT @JRoseWXYZ: Busy day discussing the passing of Al Kaline with former @Tigers players & current broadcasters. Here are those interviews… 17 hours ago Justin Rose Busy day discussing the passing of Al Kaline with former @Tigers players & current broadcasters. Here are those i… https://t.co/Y9Fm7Krwgs 17 hours ago