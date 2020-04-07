Selena Gomez Set to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Rare' | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:11s - Published 3 days ago Selena Gomez Set to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Rare' | Billboard News The singer announced on Monday (April 6) that the new version will feature three previously unreleased tracks, "Boyfriend," "She" and "Souvenir," which will appear on the beefed-up version due out on Thursday (April 9). 0

