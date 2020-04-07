Professor Chris Whitty Admits Germany Is Ahead With Testing For Coronavirus Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published now Professor Chris Whitty Admits Germany Is Ahead With Testing For Coronavirus Professor Chris Whitty: 'We all know Germany got ahead in terms of its ability to do testing for the virus' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this