Restaurant's 'fish and chips' has social media users confused and angry

An Australian restaurant’s unique take on fish and chips has left the internet divided — and for the most part, disgusted.

On April 6, Twitter user jil_slander posted a photo of the dish, the brainchild of the now-closed Long Story Short Café.

“Absolutely losing my s*** over this ‘activated charcoal fish and chips,'” she wrote.

“I’m sorry… that’s a poo babe.

Or a stick.

U can’t eat that”.

Back in 2017 when the café was open, owner Ly Nguyen told Mashable that the unusual fish and chips dish was a bestseller.

“At first [the criticism] was hurtful.

However, it has become one of our most popular dishes... and we have people lining up at the door for it so we cannot complain,” she said at the time