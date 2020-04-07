Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Fauci Says Society May Never Return to Normal Even With Coronavirus Vaccine The U.S. health official made his comments at a recent White House press briefing.

He also added that even a vaccine won't bring things back to where they were before the outbreak.

Fauci explained that this is due to coronavirus being a known and looming threat to society.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via press briefing Dr. Anthony Fauci, via press briefing There are now over 369,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. The disease is responsible for the deaths of over 11,000 as of April 7.

