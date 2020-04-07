Fauci Says Society May Never Return
to Normal Even With Coronavirus Vaccine The U.S. health official made his comments
at a recent White House press briefing.
He also added that even a vaccine won't bring
things back to where they were before the outbreak.
Fauci explained that this is due to coronavirus
being a known and looming threat to society.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, via press briefing There are now over
369,500 confirmed cases
of coronavirus in the U.S. The disease is responsible for the
deaths of over 11,000 as of April 7.