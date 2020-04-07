Brazilian Surfers Still Catching Waves Despite Warnings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published 5 days ago Brazilian Surfers Still Catching Waves Despite Warnings Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Despite people self-isolating and stay at home orders, the beaches of Rio De Janeiro still have surfers going out to try and catch big waves. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

