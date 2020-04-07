Aftermath of Semi-Truck that Flipped on Interstate Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:25s - Published now Aftermath of Semi-Truck that Flipped on Interstate Occurred on April 6, 2020 / Toronto, Canada Info from Licensor: Highway 401 eastbound Trucker loses control and flips into oncoming traffic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this