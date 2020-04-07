Global  

$25K Hazard Pay Bonus for ‘Essential Workers’ During Pandemic Proposed by Democratic Senators

Democratic Senators led by Chuck Schumer are trying to get health care and other essential employees working during the pandemic paid by proposing a $25,000 hazard bonus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

