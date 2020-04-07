$25K Hazard Pay Bonus for ‘Essential Workers’ During Pandemic Proposed by Democratic Senators

Token Blue Collar Friend Tough call. On one hand, a 25k bonus would be nice for doing nothing but carrying on with my job, OTOH, that’s… https://t.co/4kx0a58WOW 19 minutes ago

riNICKulous 🌴 @kevacro I'm not against some kind of hazard pay for this for essential workers based on the severity of the situat… https://t.co/3ijaERb4ic 1 hour ago

Lynda RT @cleverkate: All essential workers debt should be cancelled. Lifetime unlimited PTO. Each gets their annual salary as bonus hazard pay.… 6 hours ago

😈 RT @_YungJefe1: All essential workers should get hazard pay and a big bonus 🤷🏽‍♂️ 12 hours ago

Kate O'Reilly (she/her) All essential workers debt should be cancelled. Lifetime unlimited PTO. Each gets their annual salary as bonus haza… https://t.co/xdgDSfEmla 1 day ago

# F r e e A n t 💰 All essential workers should get hazard pay and a big bonus 🤷🏽‍♂️ 1 day ago

Matthew Richardson @SpeakerPelosi @senatemajldr you should consider as part of the next CARES act getting all “essential workers” haza… https://t.co/1dUEXGX7LX 2 days ago