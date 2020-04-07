Donald Trump calls UK PM Boris Johnson’s move to ICU a ‘scary deal’, sends ‘best wishes’

US President Donald Trump was shocked after hearing that Boris Johnson was taken into ICU.

The UK PM was moved to ICU of a London hospital after his condition worsened.

Trump said, “They're (UK) suffering greatly as a nation right now, they're going through a lot.

They're a nation that's having a difficult time.

But, I've gotten to know him (Johnson), he's just such an incredible guy, it was just so shocking to see that because you know what that means.

Intensive care is a big deal with regard to what we're talking about.

That's a very big deal, very scary deal.” Watch the full video.