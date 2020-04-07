Get up to $170 off a KitchenAid Mixer at Target

Global  

If you’ve had the famous KitchenAid mixer on your wishlist, today might be the day to bring it home.

The KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Mixer has a bowl lift design with 10 speeds.

It comes with a dough hook, flat beater and wire whisk.

Plus, it has over 10 attachments available.

The KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has 10 speeds that range from fast whipping to slow stirring.

It comes with a coated flat beater, coated dough hook and a six-wire whip.

The KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer also has 10 speeds and comes with a dough hook, flat beaters and a whisk.

Whether your plan to take up baking or already have your bread recipe memorized.

A KitchenAid mixer is a solid investment that you can use in more ways than one

