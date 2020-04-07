Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pet of the Week Mason

Pet of the Week Mason

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
Pet of the Week Mason
Pet of the Week Mason
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pet of the Week Mason

Break humane society says he loves to play fetch and has so much love to give he is a tad vocal and likes to tell you how he is feeling so he may not do best in an apartment setting.

He would love a yard to play in and lots of walks because he has lots of energy.

Mason would do best as the only pet in the house as he may be a bit too intense for a cat and would prefer to be your number one pal.

If you are interested in mason or any pet at the green hill humane society you can visit them at 88530 green hill road as jobs continue to get cut, the skilled trade industry continues to hire.

It's why kezi is partnering with employers to address the lack of workers for skilled




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gmuaapistudies

GMU AAPI Studies Minor Day 2 of #ROOTS week, in collaboration with the Thai Student Association of George Mason University (TSA) 🇹🇭 ✨Dr.… https://t.co/R1I9ZO4Ij5 11 minutes ago

Anna_McCahill

Anna RT @FridayTigers: #11) TOP 22 COUNTDOWN - We are half-way there! 2017 Sectional Round 1 at Knightstown 94-yard TD run by Senior Mason Dur… 24 minutes ago

Owi_Mason

Owi Mason RT @KUDAY_VZA: #KUDAYFRIDAYS WEEK 1. SONG TITLE: All I Need (Song+Lyric Video) PRODUCTION BY ME. https://t.co/mfMEBXy51o https://t.co… 29 minutes ago

Owi_Mason

Owi Mason RT @KUDAY_VZA: Another Friday Another Jam! This one goes out to Uzoma. The girl who broke my heart way back in secondary school Chrisland… 29 minutes ago

Owi_Mason

Owi Mason RT @KUDAY_VZA: KUDAY FRIDAYS WEEK 8 MAD OH!!! - KUDAY (PROD. RANSOMBEATZ) TWITTER NG PLEASE HELP ME CC @burnaboy & @Zlatan_Ibile UNTIL… 29 minutes ago

mason_urias

Mason Urias RT @Pirate_Mitch: For everybody overwhelmed with online classes, I've found that making a schedule of my entire week, relegating what class… 53 minutes ago

mason_gillian

Gillian Mason RT @SHNFoundation: Today is World Health Day & we're thanking you for supporting our #frontlineheroes! @SHNCares raised $115,000 in online… 1 hour ago

mason_gillian

Gillian Mason RT @FrontierCollege: It's Science Week at Frontier College. Here's a delicious science experiment. Wacky Cake, a Depression-era recipe that… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.