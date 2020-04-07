Global  

Lady Gaga Apologizes Following Awkward 'Tonight Show' Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Lady Gaga Apologizes Following Awkward 'Tonight Show' Interview The singer appeared on the at-home version of 'The Tonight Show,' where she addressed her encounter on the show last Wednesday.

Lady Gaga, via 'The Tonight Show' Lady Gaga, via 'The Tonight Show' Last week, Gaga experienced technical difficulties as she prepared to announce her coronavirus relief efforts.

Lady Gaga, via 'The Tonight Show' Lady Gaga, via 'The Tonight Show' Lady Gaga, via 'The Tonight Show' After issuing an apology, Gaga announced the 'One World: Together at Home' fundraising special that is slated to air across multiple networks on April 18.

Lady Gaga, via 'The Tonight Show'

