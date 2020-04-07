Paris Bans Daytime Exercise Outdoors The new rule will be implemented on Wednesday.

Citizens of Paris will not be allowed to exercise outside between 10:00 a.m.

And 7:00 p.m.

Local time.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo hopes this will prompt people to exercise "when the streets are generally at their quietest." Over 8,900 people have died from COVID-19 in France.

Health Minster Olivier Véran said the outbreak has yet to reach its peak in France, stating, "We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic." Currently, any French citizen who leaves their home is required to carry documentation stating their reason for leaving.

Acceptable reasons include shopping for necessities, visiting a doctor or exercising within half a mile of their address.

According to the BBC, thousands of people have been fined for breaking the restrictions.