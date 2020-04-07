Paris Bans Daytime
Exercise Outdoors The new rule will be
implemented on Wednesday.
Citizens of Paris will not be
allowed to exercise outside between
10:00 a.m.
And 7:00 p.m.
Local time.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo hopes
this will prompt people to exercise
"when the streets are generally at their quietest." Over 8,900 people have died
from COVID-19 in France.
Health Minster Olivier Véran
said the outbreak has yet to
reach its peak in France, stating,
"We are still in a worsening phase of the epidemic." Currently, any French citizen who
leaves their home is required to carry
documentation stating their reason for leaving.
Acceptable reasons include
shopping for necessities,
visiting a doctor or exercising
within half a mile of their address.
According to the BBC, thousands of people have
been fined for breaking the restrictions.