Online videos falsely claim 5G connection to COVID-19

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Some YouTube videos falsely claim there is a connection between 5G wireless technology and COVID-19.

TRYING TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OFCONSPIRACY THEORIES CONNECTINGFIVE-G NETWORKS AND THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMICSOME YOUTUBE VIDEOS - FALSELYCLAIM - THERE'S A CONNECTIONBETWEEN COVID-19 AND THESUPER-FAST WIRELESSTECHNOLOGY...IN THE PAST FEW DAYS - PEOPLEEVEN SETTING FIRES TO 5-GTOWERS IN THE U-K BECAUSE OFTHESE THEORIES.YOUTUBE SAYS - THESE VIDEOSCOULD LOSE ADVERTISING REVENUEAND WILL BE REMOVED FROM SEARCHRESULTS.SPREAD OF VIRUS-VFACEBOOK WANTS TO HELP STOP THE




